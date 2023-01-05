Hero teen pilot wins the internet after landing powerless plane on a California road

18-year-old pilot Brock Peters was flying his grandmother and two cousins on a short trip across southern California on January 2nd. The trip, which was just 60 miles from Apple Valley airport to Riverside airport, was a route that Peters had taken multiple times before with family members. However, disaster struck when the plane's engine suddenly failed at an altitude of 5,500ft.

Peters, who had received his pilot's license just four months prior, heard a "boom" from the engine and immediately lost all power. Despite his grandmother's cries from the back, Peters remained focused on finding a safe place to land. He knew he had just minutes to assess his options and decide on a course of action. The pilot was quoted by the media as saying, “I can hear my grandma crying in the back. I'm like I've got to tune her out, focus on what I need to do and get this plane down safely and make sure everybody is OK."

Peters considered landing in the fields below, but being from the area, he knew that they were full of rocks and trees and would likely result in serious injuries and the destruction of the plane. Instead, he chose to land on a stretch of Route 66, a deserted road with no cars in sight.

As he descended, Peters saw a car approaching on the road, but it pulled off to the side, allowing him to safely land the plane. Another car was farther down the road and out of harm's way. Peters was able to smoothly land the plane without causing any injuries or damage.

In dire straits, 18-year-old Brock Peters mustered everything he could recall from his emergency landing training. He got his pilot's license four months ago.

After landing, Peters called 911 and a fire truck arrived to help move the plane further off the road. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still investigating the cause of the engine failure, but Peters believes that it was due to a problem with the fuel system.

Peters advises others to stay calm, remember their training, and trust in God in similar situations. His quick thinking and expertise as a pilot allowed him to safely land the plane and avoid any injuries or fatalities. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Peters remains committed to pursuing his dream of becoming an airline pilot.