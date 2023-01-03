Venezuelan leader Maduro says ready to normalise ties with US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on Monday, avowed that the Venezuelan government was ready to normalise diplomatic and political connections with the United States. "Venezuela is ready, fully ready to take steps towards a process of normalisation and regulation of diplomatic, consular, and political relations with this US government and with the government that may come," Maduro said.

In 2019, Venezuela cut ties with the US when the latter started identifying illegally acclaimed leader Juan Guaido as the interim president instead of re-elected Nicolas Maduro. In return, Washington targeted Venezuela's oil and financial enterprises and levied damaging prohibitions on Caracas.

However, the two countries renewed communion in March 2022 when President Joe Biden sent a US delegation to Caracas. The objective was to negotiate with the Maduro regime about oil supply problems amid the energy crisis, heightened by cutting ties with Russia, prisoner exchanges, and other topics.

Tensions between the US and Venezuelan relations also eased when the Venezuelan opposition was keen to oust Guaido, and the United States agreed not to interfere with the country's affairs.

Watch| Iran Protests: Two teenagers face death penalty, capital charge over involvement in 'riots'

In a second hearing, the Venezuelan opposition supported the elimination of the self-proclaimed 'interim government' led by Juan Guaido since 2019.



Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition are currently in a power battle. The South American country has been in a downward spiral of growing political discontent for years. While some nations recognise Nicolas Maduro as the legal president, many people have backed Juan Guaido.

(With inputs from agencies)