Jetstar flight makes emergency landing in Japan after bomb threat; five injured during evacuation

A flight of Jetstar Airways made an emergency landing at central Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport on Saturday after a bomb threat, though officials said that no device was found. The flight was coming from the Narita airport near Tokyo and was bound for Fukuoka in southern Japan.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities at the Narita airport received an international call from Germany which said that a 100 kilograms plastic bomb was in the cargo compartment of the flight, a report by news agency Reuters said citing the NHK. A spokesperson from the airport said there was a bomb threat for the flight but details were unclear.

The runway at the Chubu Centrair International Airport was closed after the Jetstar flight landed at 7.41 am (2241 GMT on Friday). However, operations at the airport resumed at 12.15 pm after safety was confirmed, an official said, adding six crew members and 136 passengers were on board.

Some flights to and from the airport were delayed or cancelled due to the closure of the runway. On the other hand, the departure lobby for domestic flights was crowded with passengers seeking boarding pass refunds and transfer to other flights, the report said.

An official from the Chubu Centrair International Airport Police said that five people sustained minor injuries during the evacuation from the aircraft and no explosives or other suspicious objects were found when a search was carried out.

Jetstar Airways, meanwhile, said in a statement that the flight was diverted to the Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi prefecture after a "potential security incident" and passengers exited (the aircraft) via emergency slides. The airline said it is closely working with Chubu Airport authorities to probe the situation.

