WATCH | Robot chases alligator! Officials find 5-ft creature while looking into anomalies under roadway

In the city of Oviedo, Florida, a robotic camera was put into a stormwater pipe to look into "anomalies" under the road after a number of potholes started to form in the area. Unexpectedly, the officials discovered a 5 foot (1.7 m) alligator.

When the alligator encounters the robot in the video, it appears to be afraid. On social media, the video is becoming very popular. The Oviedo City Government is able to inspect pipelines by inserting a wheeled robotic camera into them.

The team initially mistook the alligator in the footage for a toad. But, it turned out to be a 5-foot alligator.

"At first, they thought it was a toad and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer - but when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes," Oviedo city officials said.

"Thank goodness our crews have a robot", officials added. They also cautioned locals not to wander down into the pipes. Robot chases huge alligator through Florida stormwater pipes pic.twitter.com/pw0Ve19BgA — Two Cats Video Production (@2cnyN) May 11, 2023 × The City of Oviedo's City Administration said in a Facebook post that an alligator was discovered by a robotic camera when a stormwater crew was looking into a number of potholes. When officials placed a four-wheeled robotic camera into an underground pipe to check for anomalies, the large creature materialised on Lockwood Boulevard, close to Riverside.

"On May 5, a stormwater crew was out at Lockwood Blvd near Riverside to investigate a series of potholes that have appeared in the roadway. The crew has a robot, which is a four-wheel robotic camera that can go into the pipes and investigate any anomalies under the roadway. They usually bring the robot out to inspect when there are potential roadway defects to see if any pipes have leaks, cracks, defects, etc. underground," they said.

"On Friday's inspection, as you'll see in the video, they came across a five-foot alligator! At first, they thought it was a toad, and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer, but when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes! You can see in the video they got about 340 feet in before the robot got stuck on a little indentation and the alligator meandered off," the post continued.

Watch | Gravitas: Israeli attacks kill 4 Islamic jihad members in the Gaza strip × Earlier in March, an odd occurrence in the United States caught everyone's attention when an alligator bit a guy in an unusual way. Scot Hollingsworth of Daytona Beach, a resident of Florida, informed the local TV station WKMG that he was bitten by a 9-foot-long snake as he opened the front entrance to his home.

Hollingsworth said that he heard a sound when he opened the door to see who was there. He said that when he got up to check, he was watching TV with his wife. He claimed that he experienced severe leg discomfort as soon as he opened the door and left the house to turn off the porch lights. He claimed that when he discovered an alligator on his porch biting his upper leg, he was astounded.

He said, "I jumped up and headed over and opened the door, stepped out while trying to reach the lights and barely got out the door and got my leg clamped on and [it] started shaking really violently." "It was just total surprise and shock. I suspect I surprised the alligator as much as he surprised me," he added.

The man was taken to the hospital after the event to receive medical attention for his wounds. On the other hand, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later discovered the alligator and it was euthanised. A few suggestions for peaceful coexistence with alligators were included in the commission's report.

