WATCH | PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested, CCTV footage shows armed cops entering her Islamabad house

In yet another arrest of Pakistan's PTI opposition leader, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari was detained by the Islamabad Police in the early hours of Friday.

Mazari's daughter and lawyer Imaan Hazir-Mazari posted a video on Twitter where armed men can be seen forcibly breaking into her home to take the former minister into custody.

The video was apparently of a CCTV footage that showed gunmen wearing plain clothes jumping the door to arrest the female politician.

In another video that surfaced on Twitter, Islamabad police can be seen removing the minister from her home. Mazari was present at the time of the raid alongside with her daughter.

However, Mazari put up a defiant face at the time of her arrest. At the time of her arrest when she was led to a police car, Mazari held up a victory sign and shouted "victory for democracy."

She also denounced "state terrorism" as unacceptable. Taking away an ex human rights minister in an inhumane way to oppress her political views is shameful. As a victim of such atrocities we condemn these late night raids to intimidate political workers. #ImranKhan



Stay strong @ImaanZHazir & family. pic.twitter.com/DLI9JYzV9e — Hassan Butt (@IHassanButt) May 12, 2023 × Mazari's daughter before posting the video tweeted that over 50 police officers with guns entered her home. “Our SVP Dr Shireen Mazari is being abducted at this precise moment. Police have also entered with guns her home, reaching a new low. Extremely shameful!” the party tweeted.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has said that if the situation prolongs there is a possibility of an emergency being declared in the country.

However, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the information minister, dismissed the possibility of a national emergency. She asserted that it is "business as usual."

Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case was declared illegal by country's Supreme Court on May 11. The court also instructed the authorities to release him immediately.

The PTI leader was allowed to spend the night with his family at the Police Lines Guest House. Supreme Court also ordered the former PM to appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC), which earlier ruled that Imran Khan's arrest lawful.

