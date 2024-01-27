Watch | Rare 'fire fall' event in California's National Park left netizens spellbound

A recent video of the Yosemite Firefall situated in California, United States, left people spellbound with its majestic view. The video of the Firefall, as shared on X, features an extraordinary spectacle where the sun's rays create an illusion resembling a cascading fiery waterfall.

This phenomenon is observed annually and happens only once when sunrays fall perfectly on the waterfall, creating a visually appealing view.

Watch the video here. The stunning optical illusion created by Yosemite Firefall. On rare occasions in February every year, it can glow orange when it's backlit by sunset



[📹 America's National Parks]pic.twitter.com/4oLAIIfdoX — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 21, 2024 × The Yosemite Firefall is situated in Yosemite National Park in California, US. According to Yosemite's official website, the discovery of this Firefall-like phenomenon can be attributed to adventure photographer Galen Rowell in 1978.

While driving along Southside Drive, Rowell noticed a small waterfall adjacent to El Capitan that appeared to be ablaze in the golden hues of the setting sun. Captivated by this sight, he promptly captured it on camera, igniting widespread tourist fascination. However, this spectacle is only visible in February when the sun perfectly aligns with the waterfall, crafting the illusion.

Shared on January 21, the post showcasing this phenomenon has garnered over 91,000 views, 600 likes, and numerous comments. Many viewers were left spellbound by the mesmerising display of nature.

Netizens react in fascination

One user wrote, “Yosemite National Park looks like a fairy tale” with another beautiful video. Take a look. Yosemite national park looks like a fairy tale pic.twitter.com/dC6Ehzvobg — Journey Through Time (@JrnyThroughTime) January 21, 2024 × A second commented, "The way that the light catches the waterfall, creating that stunning orange glow against the backdrop of the mountains, is just mesmerizing. It's one of those rare moments in nature where everything seems to align perfectly, creating a moment of pure beauty and wonder."

Somebody also shared the video of Yosemite in winter. Take a look. Yosemite winter wonderland pic.twitter.com/z7DaNUGtsH — MissFacto (@missfacto) December 21, 2023 × "America's National Parks are filled with incredible natural wonders like this. Watching videos of these breathtaking sights can be a great way to appreciate their beauty, especially when we can't be there in person," posted another X user.