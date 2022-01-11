Watch: People stop on busy highway to protect sea lion from traffic

A video of people stopping on a busy highway to protect sea lion from traffic in San Diego has gone viral on social media.

As soon as they spotted the animal wandering on the highway, the samaritans informed the animal welfare association.

Two people parked their vehicles on the side of the road to help the marine animal cross the road safely. They halted the traffic for several minutes to do so.

Drivers didn't hesitate to stop their cars and get out to to protect the sea lion trying to cross route 94 in San Diego Friday morning. The sea lion was found 3 miles from shore and was returned to sea. He's known for showing up in odd places. pic.twitter.com/3QV66OpSOV — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) January 9, 2022

The California Highway Patrol said the sea lion crossed four lanes before stopping in the median. Many onlookers captured the video of the incident at 94 East Highway.

This little guy somehow made it to the 94 and 15 this morning. Our officers are there standing by waiting for @SeaWorld to come to the rescue. pic.twitter.com/n7dUJzZKwg — Jim Bettencourt (@jimb16149) January 7, 2022

"Exactly how the animal ended up on the highway is still unclear," SeaWorld San Diego said in a statement.

Leslie Fernandes, one of the drivers who stopped to help the animal, said, "We were just trying to keep it from going from one side of the freeway to the other, keep it in the middle."

"Couple of times he got aggressive and tried to come out towards the oncoming traffic," she added.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” another motorist told the local media.

Replying to the video posted on microblogging platform Twitter, actress, and activist Patricia Arquette said, ''Thank God for these brave people!''

Thank God for these brave people! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 9, 2022

Another Twitter user said, ''Amazing wonderful human beings caring for animals such a bless and good soul.''

Amazing wonderful human beings caring for animals such a bless and good soul. — Natalie Klinrong (@NattyKlinrong) January 9, 2022

Applauding the people who helped the sea lion, another Twitter user said, ''Heros sometimes walks on highways. Respect.''

Heros sometimes walks on highways.



Respect. — Hugo (@HugoVachon007) January 9, 2022 ×

More and more wild animals are being spotted near human settlements, with boundaries between natural and urban areas getting blurred.