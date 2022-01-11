Watch: People stop on busy highway to protect sea lion from traffic

WION Web Team
California, United States Published: Jan 11, 2022, 06:28 PM(IST)

In this picture, motorists can be seen helping the sea lion that wandered on a highway in California Photograph:( Twitter )

Two people parked their vehicles on the side of the road to help the marine animal cross the road safely

A video of people stopping on a busy highway to protect sea lion from traffic in San Diego has gone viral on social media.

As soon as they spotted the animal wandering on the highway, the samaritans informed the animal welfare association.

Two people parked their vehicles on the side of the road to help the marine animal cross the road safely. They halted the traffic for several minutes to do so.

The California Highway Patrol said the sea lion crossed four lanes before stopping in the median. Many onlookers captured the video of the incident at 94 East Highway. 

"Exactly how the animal ended up on the highway is still unclear," SeaWorld San Diego said in a statement.

Leslie Fernandes, one of the drivers who stopped to help the animal, said, "We were just trying to keep it from going from one side of the freeway to the other, keep it in the middle." 

"Couple of times he got aggressive and tried to come out towards the oncoming traffic," she added.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” another motorist told the local media.

Replying to the video posted on microblogging platform Twitter, actress, and activist Patricia Arquette said, ''Thank God for these brave people!''

Another Twitter user said, ''Amazing wonderful human beings caring for animals such a bless and good soul.''

Applauding the people who helped the sea lion, another Twitter user said, ''Heros sometimes walks on highways. Respect.''

More and more wild animals are being spotted near human settlements, with boundaries between natural and urban areas getting blurred.

