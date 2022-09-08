Watch: Kolkata girl wins Rs 5 lakh for her exceptional sleeping abilities

There's nothing better than doing what you love. And it gets even more fun when you get paid for it. Now imagine you're at work doing the thing you love, but you're not actually working. Confused? Here's the answer: a 26-year-old Triparna Chakraborty from Kolkata found her way to her desirable dream job and won a staggering Rs 5 lakh ($6,265) for her exceptional sleeping abilities.

Chakraborty submitted an application for a Wakefit. co internship programme. Wakefit. co is a D2C sleep solution.

Triparna, a Howrah resident, won the competition. She slept for nine hours nonstop for 100 straight days, defeating four of her fellow contestants to win the sleep-off. She gave a brief explanation of her pre-sleep routine to her followers, outlining some simple habits they may adopt to get a restful night's sleep.

Each of the other finalists received a stipend of Rs 1 lakh ($1,235).

Triparna, beaming with joy, in conversation with India Today, said, "For me, it was about the right person at the right place and at the right time." She further added, "I was elated to have been one among the 5.5 lakh applicants."

Named "The First Sleep Champion of India," Triparna emphasised the value of sleep for everybody who works hard in life.

Triparna said, "Whilst money is an exciting perk of the job, it is mandatory to realise that a good eight-hour of sleep is a significant part of life for peace of mind and success." She added that sleep ensures efficiency in hard work.

Triparna said, "You win or lose, but you will definitely learn the importance of quality sleep in these 100 days' process. It will also improve your sleep quality on having learned the right kind of skills to sleep soundly," India Today reported.

Wakefit. co observed the candidates for factors like sleep duration, awake time, light sleep, and deep sleep in order to calculate their score for sleep efficiency. The 100-day campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of getting good sleep.

Applications are now being accepted for Season 3 of Wakefit, where the winner will receive a check for Rs 10 Lakh ($12,530) for sleeping for nine hours straight for 100 nights.

