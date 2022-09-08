Asia Cup: Afghanistan fans hurl chairs at Pakistanis following crushing defeat. Watch video

The penultimate clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super 4 clash gave one of the most nail-biting finishes of the game. While it provided an “edge-of-the-seat” thriller to the general spectators, the fans of Pakistan and Afghanistan had it otherwise.

Soon after the match ended, as the Pakistan cricket team won the game effectively, quashing the hopes of the Afghanistan team to reach the final, Afghan fans started attacking the Pakistani fans—videos of which have since gone viral.

Anguished Afghanistan fans disrupted one of the stands and randomly started hurling chairs and bottles at Pakistan fans at the Sharjah stadium on Wednesday. The Pakistan fans then tried to evacuate quickly to their safety.

استغفر الله Match Haar Ne Ke Baad Ab Ghussa Stadium Per Nekal Rahe Hai Afsoos I'm Mature People Sharjah Police Should Take Strict Action On Them

The security staff were unable to control the situation as it went out of hand quickly.

So far, no official statements have been released by the cricket boards of both the nations or the Sharjah Cricket Stadium officials.

Meanwhile, legendary Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar condemned the Afghan fans. Tagging the Afghanistan cricket board chief, Shafiq Stanikzai, he said that the “game is supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit”.

This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.

Pakistan won the match with one wicket in hand. Young fast bowler Naseem Shah played the spoilsport by slamming two consecutive sixes against Fazalhaq Farooqi in the final over to take Pakistan home in a thrilling run chase.

Defending a low-key total of 129 runs, Afghanistan nearly had the game in their bag when Pakistan required 11 runs off the 20th over with just one wicket in hand and two tail-enders out in the middle.

However, number ten Naseem had other plans as he finished the game off in style with back-to-back sixes to take Pakistan into the final and set up a mouthwatering title clash with Sri Lanka.