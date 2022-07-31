Sleeping less than nine hours can cause serious mental problems in young children: Study

As per a new study led by the researchers of the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), elementary school-aged children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night can have significant differences in brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence compared to those who get proper sleep of nine to twelve hours. The study was published in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal. The variations were associated with severe mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and impulsive behaviour amongst those who get little sleep, ANI reported.

Lack of sleep has also been related to problems such as decision making, problem-solving, and memory. However, till now, no research has examined the long-term effects of inadequate sleep on pre-teens’ neurocognitive development.

For this story, the researchers analysed information gathered from more than 8,300 kids between the ages of 9 and 10 who participated in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study. This study, supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is the largest long-term study for the investigation of child health and brain development in the US.

According to Ze Wang, PhD, Professor at UMSOM, "We found that children who had insufficient sleep, less than nine hours per night, at the beginning of the study, had less grey matter or smaller volume in certain areas of the brain responsible for attention, memory, and inhibition control compared to those with healthy sleep habits." He further added, "These differences persisted after two years, a concerning finding that suggests long-term harm for those who do not get enough sleep."

This is one of the first studies to show possible long-term effects of sleep deprivation on young children’s neurocognitive development.

Following the publication of the study, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that children aged 6 to 12 take the recommended sleep.

The American Academy of Paediatrics advised parents to instill healthy habits in their kids. They advised the parents to prioritise getting adequate sleep to maintain a regular sleep schedule, encourage good physical activity throughout the day, and restrict their screen time an hour before bed.

