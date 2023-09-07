Watch | Killer escapes by 'crab walking' wall of US prison; second such case in a year

A dangerous murderer escaped a Pennsylvania prison by climbing between the walls, the same way another inmate scaled them earlier this year to get away, officials say. The killer, named Danelo Cavalacante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison on August 31.

The police officials released the footage of Cavalacante escaping the prison in broad daylight by crab-walking up between two walls separated by a 5 ft (1.5m) hallway.

Also Read | Scientists grow human embryo model without sperm or egg, pave way to unravel mysteries of early development

Earlier this year, another inmate also fled the prison using the same hallway. Officials say razor wire was installed after the previous escape, but clearly, it was not effective.

CHESTER COUNTY PRISON OFFICIALS RELEASE VIDEO OF DANELO CAVALCANTE'S ESCAPE FROM THE EXERCISE YARD



Internal and criminal investigations into the escape of Cavalcante are ongoing, and Prison Officials will provide additional information as able. pic.twitter.com/Thg2YzAOQ0 — Chester County District Attorney's Office (@chescoda) September 6, 2023 ×

Double escape

When on May 19, a prison inmate Igor Bolte escaped the Chester County Prison, the officials said at a news conference that they hired security consultants to review the building and make it more escape-proof.

The consultants had “identified an insufficiency”, said Acting Warden Howard Holland, and razor wire was installed to keep other inmates from using the same exit route.

"While we believed our security methods were sufficient, they were proven otherwise. And we will move quickly to enhance our security measures," said Holland.

Navelo Cavalcante ‘crab walked’ the wall

Cavalcante was sentenced to life imprisonment last month after being found guilty of brutally stabbing ex-girlfriend Deborah Brando to death in April 2021 in front of her two infants.

Footage shows how he “crab walked up a wall, through razor wire”, Holland said on Wednesday. Cavalcante placed his hands on one wall and his feet on another to push his way upwards.

Also Read | Breathtaking images show supermoon lighting up night sky in the most amazing way

After reaching the roof, both inmates could climb down a ladder to a less secure part of the prison.

What is even more ironic is that at the time of the escape, just before 9: 00 am local time, there was a corrections officer in the observation tower. But the officer apparently failed to monitor the security feed, unlike in the May case when the inmate was caught only five minutes after escaping once he was spotted on video monitors.

The officer who was assigned to oversee Yard C when Cavalcante got away has been placed on administrative leave and is under investigation by the state's attorney general.

On Monday, authorities began using helicopters and patrol cars to blast an audio message recorded by Cavalcante's mother in Brazil, in which she calls on him to surrender.

A $20,000 (£16,000) reward is being offered for any information on him.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.