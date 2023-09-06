Scientists grow human embryo model without sperm or egg, paves way to unravel mysteries of early development

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute have successfully created an "embryo model" that closely resembles a 14-day-old human embryo, all without the use of sperm, eggs, or a womb, media reports said citing the research. This research marks a significant milestone in the field of embryo modeling, offering a powerful tool to study the earliest stages of human development safely. This groundbreaking achievement used stem cells and then chemicals to coax these cells into forming four distinct types of cells typically found in early human embryos: epiblast cells (which develop into the embryo proper), trophoblast cells (which form the placenta), hypoblast cells (supportive yolk sac), and extraembryonic mesoderm cells, as per reports.

A remarkable achievement

In order to achieve the astounding feat, a precise mixture of 120 of these cells was prepared, and intriguingly, approximately 1 percent of them self-assembled into a structure. But this does not resemble a human embryo.

This process was observed until the model reached a stage comparable to a 14-day-old embryo, a crucial point in early development."It's a black box and that's not a cliche - our knowledge is very limited," Weizmann Institute of Science Prof Jacob Hanna reportedly told a UK media outlet.

The resulting embryo models exhibited intricate details, including the trophoblast enveloping the embryo, cavities called lacuna that facilitate nutrient transfer from the mother's blood, a yolk sac with liver and kidney functions, and a bilaminar embryonic disc, a hallmark of this developmental stage, as per reports.

Unlocking the mysteries of early development

Researchers believe that these embryo models hold the potential to shed light on various aspects of early development, such as the emergence of different cell types, organ formation, and genetic diseases.

Additionally, there's hope that they could contribute to improving in vitro fertilization (IVF) success rates and testing the safety of medicines during pregnancy.

Challenges and ethical considerations

Despite the promising results, the current 99 percent failure rate in model development poses a challenge. Understanding the causes of miscarriages or infertility may be hindered if the model cannot reliably assemble itself.

The possibility of extending embryo development beyond the 14-day stage also raises ethical questions.

In some countries, this would not be illegal, as these models are legally distinct from actual embryos. However, opinions on this matter are divided.

Prof Alfonso Martinez Arias, from the department of experimental and health sciences at Pompeu Fabra University, reportedly said, "The work has, for the first time, achieved a faithful construction of the complete structure [of a human embryo] from stem cells" in the lab and opens "the door for studies of the events that lead to the formation of the human body plan".