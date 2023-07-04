Breathtaking images show supermoon lighting up night sky in the most amazing way

Written By: Srishti Singh Sisodia Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

A supermoon occurs when a full moon appears within 10% of its closest distance to the Earth. Look at some of the most stunning images of July's supermoon

Treat for selenophiles

An absolutely stunning day for the selenophiles as the bright supermoon lit up the skies in different parts of the world on Monday (July 3). Some of the images were just breathtaking. In the image, the supermoon is seen over in Greece.

(Photograph: AFP )

First supermoon of 2023

It was the first supermoon of 2023 and was brighter in the night sky than any other full moon event that has been witnessed this year. The image shows the moon when it was nearing the end of its waxing gibbous phase while rising above the Virgin Mary Chaldean Cathedral in Iraq's Basra city.

(Photograph: AFP )

What is a supermoon?

The Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London said that a supermoon occurs when a full moon appears within 10% of its closest distance to the Earth. In this image, the moon is pictured next to an electric transmission tower in Lambaro, Indonesia's Aceh province.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Buck moon'

In the image, the moon is seen rising over Dubai behind the crescent moon of a mosque's minaret. For the unversed, July's full moon is usually dubbed the Buck Moon. This year, it became even more special as it was also a supermoon.

(Photograph: AFP )

Do look up!

The image shows the "buck moon" rising behind Basra International Stadium in Iraq's southern city of Basra.

(Photograph: AFP )

Bright skies

This beautiful image shows a full super and a blue moon rising in Skopje. This full moon orbits closer to the Earth than many other full moons this year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac website, making it a supermoon, with a larger and brighter appearance.

(Photograph: AFP )

Moon in the Parisian sky...

This photograph taken in Paris shows a plane flying across July's supermoon with the 'Pont de Bercy' in the foreground.

(Photograph: AFP )