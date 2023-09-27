Watch | Hungry bear gatecrashes birthday picnic in Mexico, leaving family frozen in shock

A family picnic in Mexico was interrupted by a hungry bear after it swiftly approached their table and ate all their food at Chipinque Ecological Park.

A video of the incident that went viral on Tuesday (Sept 27) purportedly showed the black bear munching on their enchiladas, salsa, tacos and French fries, while a woman and her child sat silently, seemingly terrified of the animal’s presence.

The clip further goes on to show the woman shielding her kid’s face as they both sit perfectly still, while another person (unsuccessfully) tries to attract the bear's attention.

After finishing its meal, the animal sets off, apparently unaware of the fear it has caused.

According to AP news agency, the woman in the video is Silvia Macía who travelled to the park to celebrate her son Santiago’s 15th birthday, who has Down syndrome.

“Santiago is very afraid of animals, a cat or a dog, any animal scares him a lot,” she was quoted as saying.

“That’s why I covered his eyes, because I didn’t want him to see it and scream or run,” she added.

The Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo León state is known to be a natural habitat for black bears.

The video was posted on the TikTok app, amassing over 10 million views.

The park’s website has said that the presence of black bears has increased in the Monterrey metropolitan area and have been seen prowling in parks, neighbourhoods and streets, increasing the risk of animal-human confrontation.

The park has also provided a list of recommendations online about what to do if a person encounters one of the animals. One of them is that visitors should "never try to photograph a bear up close".