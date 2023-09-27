iPhone 15: Overheating to durability- Five most reported issues with Apple devices

Tech giant Apple on Friday (Sep 22) rolled out its highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series in several nations, and within hours, users were rushing to social media platforms to report a slew of complaints regarding their newly bought devices.

From scratches to overheating and from durability to software bug, some half-a-dozen issues were reported by a large number of purchasers. Here are some of the widely-reported issues that iPhone 15 series users are experiencing.

Device gets too hot

Fans are saying iPhone 15 series mobile phones are hot, quite literally. As reported by Mashable, the devices experienced thermal issues during charging, recording 4k videos and intense gaming sessions.

As per reports, phones sometimes get so hot that it becomes uncomfortable to hold them in hands.

According to experts, this problem can be solved with a software update. Some also say the problem might be caused by compromises made during manufacturing to “achieve a lighter weight.”

Blemishes

Some users reported that dirt, fingerprints and other blemishes were glaringly visible on an otherwise flashy titanium body. Some have also reported display alignment issues.

Some iPhone 15 Pro units appear to have display misalignment, dirt on the camera lenses, scratches on the screen and signs of damage in various areas, there are reports of bubbles and discolored squares. This happens for units destined for the US, Chinese and EU markets pic.twitter.com/8Peh0zoaZs — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 23, 2023 ×

The reports of small microdamages present on the new iPhone 15 Pro continue. Lately I have also received other reports regarding battery overheating problems, it seems that this happens during charging and while using social networks, the causes but if it is a non-battery issue… pic.twitter.com/fmiFtd4QBV — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 25, 2023 ×

Users who are facing these issues are advised to return their devices to stores to get them fixed.

Durability issues

Although the new iPhones are built with titanium, a more reliable metal than steel, the devices are facing durability issues. Some say these mobile phones break too easily.

Lol just a thumb press and 15 Pro Max is destroyed 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AU3VA0Mf6M — Danish (@dan1shmemon) September 23, 2023 ×

Freezing issue

Several unfortunate iPhone 15 users encountered an Apple logo boot-up loop when attempting to transfer data from their previous iPhones.

Fortunately, Apple swiftly addressed this issue. They released an iOS update on the launch day itself, resolving the problem for affected users.

Those acquiring a new iPhone 15 will have the option to upgrade to the latest iOS during setup. In the event of getting stuck in the loop, users can follow a simple set of steps to reset their device and upgrade to the new iOS, enabling them to proceed with the setup seamlessly.

Colouring issue

“It appears that some units of the iPhone 15 Pro are defective. The coloring was not applied evenly, furthermore the screen seems not to be perfectly aligned with the edges," read a post shared by Twitter user Majin Bu.

But soon, other users cited an Apple article to dismiss these claims.