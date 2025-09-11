/WATCH: Gen Z leader Sudan Gurung breaks down during media address. Here's what happened

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 17:38 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 17:39 IST
Sudan Gurung Photograph: (X)

Sudan Gurung has become the face of Nepal's Gen Z protest. He is the owner of the NGO that organised the entire protest. He was seen crying on camera while giving a statement in Kathmandu.

The face of Nepal's Gen Z protest, Sudan Gurung, burst into tears while speaking at a press conference on Thursday (September 11). A video circulated on social media showed Gurung crying in the middle of his statement. His voice cracked, and he was seen wiping off his tears in the middle of the conference.

Who is Sudan Gurung, the face of Nepal’s Gen Z protest?

The 36-year-old is an activist and the president of Hami Nepal - an NGO that organised the entire protest. On social media, Gurung's NGO has posted a pool of content on how to organise a protest and other tips and tricks, some of them primarily targeted at students.

Gurung introduces himself as an activist and philanthropist working for over a decade to provide help in disasters. His NGO used social media was the platform that circulated protest routes and safety instructions on September 8.

As per Nepalese media, Gurung lost his child during an earthquake - an incident that changed his life. After this, he became an organiser supporting people during relief efforts at the time of disasters.

What is his role in NGOs and activism?

Gurung's NGO has the motive of "For the people, by the people," and he has said earlier, “It’s time the new generation steps up and challenges the old ways of running the country. You can do anything as long as you have the willpower."

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

