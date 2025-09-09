/THIS 'Devil’s Astrologer' from 'Area 51' predicted Nepal political fallout 2 years ago. Here's what he said

A man on social media platform X, who claims to be an astrologer and "time traveller," had predicted the political fallout of Nepal two years ago. The "astrologer" named Prshant Kini on X had posted in December 2023 that democracy will end in Nepal and there will be a return of monarchy in 2025.

"My prediction about NEPAL. The end of Democracy is near in Nepal. Monarchy will return to Nepal in 2025," the astrologer wrote. Almost 2 years after his prediction, a massive protest escalated in the country, leading to the resignation of the Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli, along with other top officials.

His other predictions

Kini, on his X bio, claims that he predicts politics, can read palms, and is a tarot reader as well. He joined X in March 2023, and his location on the platform is marked as "Area 51".

In October 2023, he had posted, “My prediction about QATAR. Ruling class of Qatar are going to be in deep trouble between June 2025 to July 2026, Qatar will see massive destruction in the year 2028/29. Financial recession massive fire mishap Terrorist attack possible.” Reposting this on September 9, he wrote, "Israel attacked Qatar today." This came after Israel launched an airstrike in Qatar's Doha targeting Hamas leadership.

This boy went viral for his Hitler-style speech, 6 months later, he's leading Gen Z protest in Kathmandu

Remember a Nepalese boy who went viral for his bold Adolf Hitler-style speech in March? Well, now that the boy is leading the Gen Z protest in Kathmandu, which has shaken the political structure of the country. The boy named Avishkar Raut went viral for his fearless speech on corruption in Nepal during a school function. His "Jai Nepal" speech set the internet on fire - not knowing that it would be the centre of a massive protest six months later that not only killed multiple people, but also made the Prime Minister and prominent heads of state resign from their positions.