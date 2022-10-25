WATCH: French village pounded by a freak mini-tornado

Edited By: Wion Web Desk
Paris Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 05:15 PM(IST)

The devastation trail left by the tornado Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The tornado hit after the country experienced a spell of unseasonably warm weather

Tornadoes are one of nature's most devastating forces capable of causing severe damage to both human life and property. On Sunday, a mini-tornado hit a small village called Bihucourt near the port of Calais in France. 

According to local reports, few buildings in the area sustained damages as the tornado made landfall. Videos of the incident have gone viral and show the charcoal-black clouds swirling up in the form of a tornado and generating extremely high wind speeds. 

A report by Reuters stated that one person suffered injuries. Meanwhile, netizens remarked that it was one of the most violent tornadoes to have ever hit French soil in years.

×

WATCH | WION Climate Tracker: Mini Tornado tears through Bihucourt village near Northern France

×

"The municipality of #Bihucourt (Pas-de-Calais) suffered very significant damage following the passage of the #tornado! This could be the most violent tornado to have hit French soil in several years. #storms #MSGU."

×

Read more: Kansas tornado's trail of devastation: Videos show cars being tossed into walls. Watch it here

Much like rest of the Europe, France had sizzled with record-high temperatures in the summer months. Thus, the tornado appearing out-of-the-blue and in a region that is not really known for such freak natural events was a surprise for the residents of Bihucourt. 

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: 

Read in App