Watch | Deer captured munching on a snake, video goes viral

A bewildering video of a deer munching on a snake was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on the social media platform, which went viral. Deers are known to be herbivores and plants are considered as their main diet.

However, a rare sight of a deer eating a snake was captured by a passerby in a car. In the video, a deer is captured standing by the roadside in a forest area and munching on a snake. The person, who was recording the video, can be heard exclaiming in the background, "Is he eating a snake?" Can deer eat flesh? As per National Geographic, deer can pursue flesh because they face a lack of minerals like calcium, salt and phosphorous, especially in the winter season when the life of plants is scarce.

The viral video was accompanied by a caption that read, "Cameras are helping us understand Nature better. Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times." Cameras are helping us understand Nature better.

Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times.

Explaining the animal's unusual behaviour, the post of the caption on the page read, "Deer are herbivores and classified as ruminants because of their rumen, which helps them digest tough plant matter like cellulose. But if food is scarce or they lack minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, they may eat meat Watch this one eat a snake." Social media users react to the strange video Since the video was posted, it garnered more than 1 lakh views on Twitter and also received a number of comments.

A user stated, "Really, very strange, no sir?"

Another user commented, "Nature is full of incredible and sometimes unexpected interactions, and this video showcases one such instance. It serves as a reminder of the vast diversity of animal behaviour and the unique ways in which different species adapt to survive."

"Certainly. Goes on to also suggest that there is no such thing as 'rule of nature' instead, there are patterns and there is no such thing as 'balance of nature' instead there is evolution," the third user wrote.

"Herbivores can eat meat. Carnivores cannot eat grass. It's based on gut chemistry. Eating snakes is more about survival than a diet. It makes sense to eat snakes that hide in the grass to kill them. Meat is fine if easily available, but hunting isn't what their bodies evolved for," stated the fourth user wrote.

"That was a startling discovery which puts a question mark on the herbivorous and carnivorous nature of animals," the fifth user stated.