Witches in dark? CCTV footage captures topless women feeding on deer carcass

A nature lover and nurse in Canada claimed to have captured a bizarre footage in her security camera in which she claimed what appeared to be “two witches holding a carcass-eating ritual”. The scary video was captured in the camera that the woman had installed near her home, according to a report published by Fox News.

“I don’t know what the heck was up with that,” said 36-year-old Corinea Stanhope, of Powell River, British Columbia, while speaking to Kennedy News. “It really freaked us out, it’s not something you see every day," she added.

Stanhope said that she came across a deer carcass which was present in the garden inside her property. She added that she set up the camera to check if any animal would take interest in the dead deer.

“Me and my grandpa put up a trail camera to see if we could see animals, and we got a bobcat (on camera), which was pretty cool,” Stanhope said, further stating that the video footage of the topless women feeding on the dead carcass left her 76-year-old grandfather Bob horrified.

“I came the next day, and grandpa said he’d got naked people on the camera, and I said, ‘No, you didn’t. Bulls**t.’ So, he showed me,” she stated.

Stanhope further emphasised that carcass-eaters had apparently emerged about 10 minutes after sunset and looked “dishevelled” and appeared to be wearing wigs. A walking demon from hell? “You can’t really tell from the photos, but the hoof was brought right up to her mouth,” Stanhope said. “I don’t know if she was kissing it, smelling or eating it, but to touch a decaying carcass like that makes me feel sick – the amount of bacteria that must have been on there," she added.

“Maybe they were paying their respects, but they were naked,” the nature lover further stated.

Stanhope admitted that she was “creeped out” because the incident happened just a two-minute walk from her house. She said that she was fearing for the safety of her horses.

“I was concerned about them messing with my horses at night. The horses always get really spooked and unnerved around that area. I thought they imagined stuff at first, so I didn’t think anything of it. Maybe I believe them now," she said.

The nurse stated that she was hoping that the incident would just be a prank or that those women would be "on some good drugs".

"A lot of people mentioned skin walkers and wendigos. There's rumours around town about a cult that collects animal bones. I don't know if it's real or not. The horses always get really spooked and unnerved around that area," she added.

After Stanhope shared the photos on social media, some claimed it to be a prank and others speculated was a satanic or paranormal element.

“That’s basically a walking demon from hell,” wrote a user. “If you hear screaming stay inside and get a gun you leave it alone," another said.

