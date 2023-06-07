Horrifying Visuals: Teenager crushes car with his tractor

The CCTV footage shows a tractor moving on a two-lane road as a car comes from the opposite direction. The tractor is then seen veering into the other lane and colliding with the car before flipping. The car driver tries to prevent the head-on collision by applying brakes but the vehicle is completely crushed under the tractor. Tractor crushes car pic.twitter.com/5ECfNfWHOF — Aussie Grind (@GrindAussie) September 28, 2022 ×

The person driving the tractor was identified as 19-year-old Tyler Sowerby, who hit the car of William Davis with his tractor last September. While the car got destroyed, Davis had managed to escape and sustained no serious injuries, reported Daily Mail. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12161541/Moment-motorist-miraculously-escapes-drug-taking-tractor-driver-smashes-car-head-on.html#comments

This week, Tyler Sowerby was brought before a court where he admitted t careless driving and driving under the influence of drugs. The prosecutor highlighted that Sowerby drove his tractor, which was towing a trailer loaded with grain, towards the car mowing it down completely, the report added.

The court heard that Davis thought the tractor would move back to its lane but it did not happen. “Thank goodness nobody was injured. I think this young man was taken to hospital, that was precautionary. The Honda driver was uninjured. It was not as serious as it could have been,” said Defence solicitor Duncan Campbell.

Sowerby was sentenced to eight-week of suspended imprisonment and was also ordered to complete rehabilitation by working for up to ten days with the probation service. Sowerby also received 60 hours of unpaid work along with a three-year driving ban.