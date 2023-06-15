WATCH | Climate activists smear paint over Monet painting in Stockholm

Continuing the rather absurd trend of targeting popular paintings and art pieces, two women climate activists on Wednesday vandalised a Monet painting at Stockholm's National Museum.

The women were arrested but not before they smeared red paint over the painting and glued themselves to the protective glass. The museum's press office confirmed the incident and said they were not sure if the painting had been destroyed or not.

“In the afternoon of June 14 around 2:30 p.m. (8:30 ET) an action was carried out at the National Museum in Stockholm. Two people made handprints with some kind of paint on an artwork by the artist Monet in the exhibition ‘The Garden – Six Centuries of Art and Nature’ and then glued themselves to the glass,” the museum’s press office said.

“The painting, which is encased in glass, is now being inspected by museum conservators to determine whether there is any damage,” it added.

Watch | Germany gets tough with climate activists × Aterstall Vatmarker, a platform that empowers such 'progressive causes' took to Twitter to post the video of the incident.

"Emma & Maj, nurse and nursing student respectively, today in action at the National Museum. The situation is so damn critical. Therefore, they put red handprints & glued themselves to the protective glass of Monet's famous painting ‘The Garden – Six Centuries of Art and Nature’" read the tweet. Emma & Maj, sjuksköterska respektive sjuksköterskestudent, idag i aktion på Nationalmuseum. Läget är så jäkla kritiskt. Därför satte de röda handavtryck & limmade fast sig på skyddsglaset på Monets kända tavla Konstnärens trädgård i Giverny. #återställvåtmarker pic.twitter.com/Gr0bFzqHDX — Återställ Våtmarker (@vatmarker) June 14, 2023 ×

The duo reportedly shouted "The (climate) situation is acute" and "our health is threatened" after their daring act. Stockholm police arrest the activists The Stockholm police upon arriving at the scene arrested the two women who have been charged under äggravated vandalism".

“The crime is currently classified as aggravated vandalism. It is unclear whether more people than the two arrested are involved in the incident, but a number of people have been checked and the police will, among other things, review the course of events with the help of the museum’s surveillance cameras,” the police said in a release.

The vandalism by the duo follows in the footsteps of similar episodes carried by supposed 'climate change activists' across Europe and outside. The modus operandi is the same in most cases.

Apart from art museums, climate activists have also impeded proceedings at F1 Grand Prix races and cricket matches. Recently, the England cricket team was held up as they attempted to make their way to the Lord's cricket ground to play the one-off Test match against Ireland. Just Stop Oil activists marched before the team bus with placards saying "life over oil", "we won't die quietly' and #no new oil and gas".

(With inputs from agencies)