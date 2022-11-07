UK Police launch operation against disruptive climate change protestors and groups

United Kingdom's Metropolitan police has started an operation where it is taking pre-emptive action against climate change groups that are planning disruptive protests after the start of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27.

Reportedly, the police have identified and arrested activists related to 'Just Stop Oil', a group which has become notorious for using vandalism and disruption to put forth its 'climate-saving' ideas.

“Our investigation has strong reason to suspect the Just Stop Oil group intend to disrupt major motorway road networks which would risk serious harm to the public, with reckless action to obstruct the public on a large scale," said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist.

“There remains a possibility outstanding suspects are still intent on causing unlawful disruption to the public. The Met has mobilised specialist teams and drawn police officers from across the capital to respond.”

Despite the police ramping up its operation, parts of the M25 motorway were closed on Monday after 'Just Stop Oil' protestors climbed into the gantries.

“A protester has climbed on to a motorway gantry at Junction 25 on the M25. The road has been temporarily closed at this location (anticlockwise). Specially trained officers from our protest removal team are on their way manage the scene,” said the police officials.

As reported by WION extensively, Just Stop Oil has been in news lately for all the wrong reasons. Its activists pick famous art pieces across Europe and outside - vandalise them while bursting into a monologue and taping the act to be uploaded on social media.

The public has largely not related to their acts and netizens perceive them as a menace for their woke ideas that are causing more harm than good to the climate-saving cause.

