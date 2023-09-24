Watch | Chucky 'Demon Doll' arrested in Mexico's Monclova

In what seems to be straight out of a horror movie, Mexican authorities apprehended a sinister Chucky doll, not for playing games but for wielding a knife and allegedly demanding money from people.

Its owner, Carlos "N," employed the notorious "demon doll" to wield a genuine knife, sending shivers down the spines of unsuspecting locals.

The eerie incident unfolded in Monclova, a city located in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, on September 11. The owner has been arrested as well.

Reports suggest that Carlos was under the influence of an illicit substance when he decided to parade Chucky, a character made infamous in the 1988 horror film "Child's Play," through the city's main square.

The doll, with a real knife in hand, was used to frighten and disturb the peace of passersby and demand money from them.

Law enforcement swiftly intervened, arresting the duo for disturbing public order, endangering the public and allegedly collecting extortion money from people.

“He put the doll in their faces and was scaring people, it is an offense, (and) for this reason he was arrested,” an officer reportedly said.

Handcuffed, a knife still sticking out of his overalls, Chucky hunches against the wall as police hold him by his bright orange hair to take his mug shot. The 'demon doll' and its owner were arrested in Mexico for scaring people and demanding money

Juan Raul Alcocer, the former director of the Monclova Police, revealed the details of the bizarre arrest, highlighting Carlos's dubious conduct.

The arresting officer faced scrutiny as he handcuffed Chucky at the local media's request, which many considered a playful gesture.

Alcocer later expressed his disapproval, saying that law enforcement personnel should prioritise their duties over such antics.

“Some journalists were jokingly telling him to pose with the doll, to put handcuffs on it,” Alcocer said. “… He must take his job and the regulations seriously, not play those games.”

A Mugshot

Following their arrest, both Chucky and its owner were photographed for their mugshots.

The unsettling image featured the handcuffed doll, its signature denim overalls concealing a menacing knife, propped against the wall.

Chucky was eerily held up by its hair, creating a truly macabre snapshot.

"Child's Play" introduced audiences to the malevolent character Charles Lee Ray, portrayed by Brad Dourif, a notorious serial killer whose life is cut short during a police shootout.

In a desperate and occult-driven move, Ray uses a voodoo ritual to transfer his own soul into a seemingly innocent Good Guys doll, transforming it into Chucky.