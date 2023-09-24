Scientists in Brazil rediscover tree deemed extinct for 200 years

Researchers have rediscovered a species of small holly tree in Brazil earlier thought extinct for more than 200 years.

The tree was found during an expedition drive started six days ago in the urban city of Igarassu, in Pernambuco state. The tree, 'Ilex sapiiformis' also known as the Pernambuco holly, was “one of our top 25 most wanted lost species”, said Re:wild, the conservation group behind the expedition.

Scientists have termed the discovery an “incredible find.”

“It is the 9th of our most wanted lost species to be rediscovered since our Search for Lost Species launched in 2017,” Re:wild wrote on Instagram.

8 of the 25 most wanted species found so far

Experts from Re:wild and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have compiled a list of more than 2,200 missing species across 160 nations.

It includes species that have been lost to science for at least 10 years - but many have been thought extinct for much longer. So far, the team has been able to rediscover at least eight of the top 25 most wanted animals and plants.

How was the rediscovery made?

The team was able to identify Pernambuco Holly trees through its tiny white flowers, as reported by Euronews. The location where the tree was found has been urbanised over the last decades but the area once used to have dense tropical forest.

"It seemed that the world had stopped turning its gears,” project team member Juliana Alencar said in a statement. “Nature surprises us.

Finding a species that hasn't been heard of in nearly two centuries doesn't happen every day. It was an incredible moment,” he added.

What next?

The expedition group leader Gustavo Martinelli now says a breeding programme is in the offing to help the tree reclaim its past glory.

"The search for more Pernambuco Holly trees isn't over yet! The team is hoping to organize additional searches with other local partners to find more individuals of the species,” according to Re:wild.

“The goal is to collaborate with partners to better protect the forests where the Pernambuco Holly was found and establish a captive breeding program for the tree," the group added.