The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal witnessed unexpected chaos when attendees scrambled for food plates during lunch, leading to a scuffle and broken plates. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, raising concerns about event management.

Advertisment

The two-day summit, held on February 24-25, brought together major industrialists and policymakers, with investment deals worth thousands of crores being signed. However, the dramatic lunchtime scene on the second day briefly overshadowed the event.

I have attemded various summit but these scenes of Global Investors summit happening in MP is very interesting for me...All are fighting for the lunch 😀#GlobalInvestorsSummit pic.twitter.com/HDN5yjz0eQ — Shubhra (@shubhshaurya1) February 25, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read |Rising ‘AI family’ trend: ‘AI grandsons’ in China make grandmothers happy

Videos show attendees snatching plates

Footage from the venue shows a large crowd rushing to grab plates from the food pavilion meant for the general public. People can be seen pushing, shoving and snatching plates, leading to chaos.

Advertisment

Despite the summit’s focus on attracting investment and economic growth, the disorderly meal arrangement left many questioning the organization of the event.

Also Read |From unique babas to ‘digital snan’ and AI videos: Viral moments from Maha Kumbh 2025

Internet reacts to the viral footage

Social media users were quick to react to the viral video, with some expressing disbelief that such an incident occurred at a summit attended by top industrialists and political figures. Others criticised the poor management, suggesting that better arrangements could have prevented the chaos.

One user wrote, “I have attended various summits, but these scenes from the Global Investors Summit in MP are quite interesting… Everyone is fighting for lunch.”

Also Read |As Maha Kumbh 2025 culminates, here is how world reported 45-day event in Prayagraj

Another sarcastically commented, “Urban dehaatism on display at the MP Investors Summit. Soon, Netas and Babus will be fighting for their share of the commission.”