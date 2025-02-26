Grandmothers in China are apparently relying on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to find little joy in life. They are enchanted by "AI grandsons", the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, further adding that these one-year-old AI children can prepare a dinner and even lift a roasted pig. These AI grandsons are keeping their grannies happy.

Advertisment

Also read: Indian-origin Tushar Mehta joins Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin on historic 10th space tourism mission

As people age, they often experience social isolation and loneliness., which can negatively impact their physical and mental health. Hence, they need companionship.

Studies have found that older people with strong social connections tend to have lower blood pressure, healthier weights, and a reduced risk of chronic diseases.

Advertisment

Also read: Israeli hostage bodies to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners as Tel Aviv agrees to resume swap

SCMP report mentioned that when family members arrived home during the Lunar New Year, they found their grandmothers gleefully watching a bunch of chubby toddlers dressed in festive red clothing, lovingly termed "AI grandsons". They apparently even see them as genuine babies.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv and Washington reach deal on rare minerals, reports suggest

Advertisment

Several social media users have expressed their opinions. As quoted by SCMP, one user wrote: "Instead of repeatedly telling these grandmas that it is fake, as long as they’re not spending money, just let them enjoy it however they wish."

"I envision a future where these AI grandsons host live-streaming sessions to market products. Just imagine a child finishing their line with, 'Grandma, I want to eat this! It's so delicious!' If elderly viewers, already inclined to believe these children are real, continue watching, they may genuinely trust it and make purchases," another added.

Also read: Trump to sell $5 million 'gold cards', offering rich foreigners US residency and citizenship

Rising trend AI family

This is not the first time people have used AI as their family members or friends in China. Last year, a news report said that Chinese companies offered to "resurrect" deceased loved ones with AI avatars.

Chinese tech executive Sun Kai turns to his mother for support whenever stress at work builds. Rather, Kai talks with her digital avatar on a tablet device, rendered from the shoulders up by artificial intelligence to look and sound just like his flesh-and-blood mother, who died in 2018.

As quoted in a report by NPR, 47-year-old Sun said, "I do not treat [the avatar] as a kind of digital person. I truly regard it as a mother."

(With inputs from agencies)