Watch | Cat climbs on imam as he continues to recite Ramadan prayers

In a live broadcast, a heartwarming moment of a cat jumping on the imam was captured while he was leading a night Ramadan prayer at a mosque in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria.

Imam Walid Mehsas was busy praying Taraweeh, which is a nightly prayer that is held every evening during the holy month of Ramadan.

Suddenly, the cat was seen jumping on the imam and climbing on his shoulders, as the imam held the cat with warmth.

The imam remained unfazed by the presence of the cat and kept on reciting the Ramadan prayer as well as petting the cat. After the mischief, the feline returned to its original place.

The 28-second-long viral video was shared by a Twitter user named Alateeqi. The video was captioned, “Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers, and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would.”

Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would.#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QHGXSgiZgK — Alateeqi العتيقي (@BinImad) April 4, 2023 ×

The video of the cat jumping on the imam during the prayer recital instantly went viral, drawing numerous reactions. In a few hours, the video garnered more than two million views, and the numbers are only increasing.

Twitter users found the video cute and funny. "Omg so funny and cute at the same time," wrote a user. “So heartwarming,” posted another user.

“I love how the cat jumps down right when the Imam is about to go into Ruku’. Cat’s like ‘Oh, time to go’. And it kisses the imam! Subhanallah…,” read a comment.

“The good thing is that the imam proceeded and didn’t lose his concentration ..and the cat is lovely a heartwarming scene,” wrote another user.

Cats are always loved for their mischievous and playful behaviour and people find the videos, that capture their antics, amusing to watch.

(With inputs from agencies)

