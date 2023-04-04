DMRC reacts to bikini incident, calls choice of clothing a 'personal issue'

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), reacting to the viral video of a scantily-clad woman travelling in the Delhi Metro on Monday, said that although it expects the commuters to follow the social etiquette which is acceptable in society, the choice of clothes they wear is a personal issue.

The video of a female commuter was shared multiple times on social media platforms in the past few days and received a lot of comments from users on her clothing.

In a statement, DMRC corporate communications' principal executive director Anuj Dayal said, “DMRC expects commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols… Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend sensibilities of fellow passengers.”

“Delhi Metro is also governed by the same rules which are applicable in the city. Just like in public places, decency is expected in the Metro as well. In case such an offence is reported, there is a provision for a fine under Operation and Maintenance Act, 2002,” he said.

He said that no such incident was brought by anyone to his notice. “First of all, it is not verified whether the woman was travelling in the Delhi Metro. Over 60 lakh passengers commute daily and it’s not possible to track her,” Dayal said.

“We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner,” he added.

The woman in the viral video was seen wearing a bikini bra and mini skirt while commuting in the metro. The viral video and photos sparked a heated debate on the online platform. While some users found its distasteful, others said that those who clicked her invaded the woman's privacy.

