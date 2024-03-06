WATCH | 12-year-old Indian boy locks leopard in a room, viral video shocks netizens

A 12-year-old Indian boy from the state of Maharashtra is being praised for his presence of mind and calmness after handling a close encounter with a leopard. Mohit Ahire, in Nashik’s Malegaon, not only managed to escape the situation without a scratch but also trapped the wild animal.

What happened?

A video of the incident caught on a CCTV camera has since gone viral. The footage shows Ahire reportedly the son of a wedding hall security guard, sitting engrossed in his mobile phone which was connected to a charger when he saw the leopard enter the room he was in.

However, the wild animal did not seem to notice the boy as it walked inside the office. Subsequently, the 12-year-old without panicking got up from his seat, put the phone down, and left the room, closing the door behind him. What an amazing presence of mind



Mohit Ahire, a 12-year-old boy, locked a leopard inside an office cabin until assistance arrived in Malegaon & the leopard was rescued.



Ahire immediately told his father about the leopard. "The leopard was so close. There was hardly any space between the leopard and me," the 12-year-old told Times of India (TOI).

He added, “It walked into the inner cabin of the office right in front of me. I was scared, but I quietly got off the bench and sneaked out of the office. I closed the door behind me.”

The incident reportedly took place around 7:00 am (local time).

How did the leopard get there?

Anil Pawar, the owner of the wedding hall where the 12-year-old boy’s father worked, told TOI that a leopard had been spotted in a nearby residential area. The police, forest personnel, and residents had been trying to locate it. After Ahire informed his father about the leopard, officials were called.

The male leopard had reportedly escaped from his quarantine at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune and was caught after a 40-hour search operation involving more than 100 personnel and thermal drone cameras.