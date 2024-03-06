PM Modi meets Sandeshkhali women who allege sexual assault, being threatened by Sheikh Shahjahan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Mar 6) met with women who have alleged sexual assault by suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has once again asked the West Bengal government to transfer the probe into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali to CBI.

The five women from Sandeshkhali met PM Modi as Shahjahan's threats against them continued. The meeting took place after the Indian PM addressed a public rally in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is also located.

Sandeshkhali has witnessed unrest for months now after several women accused a local TMC leader who was arrested after weeks on the run on February 29. Shahjahan and his aides have been accused of systemic gang rape and sexual exploitation of women in the Sandeshkhali area of the district.