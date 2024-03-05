Attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali: Calcutta High Court transfers probe to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (Mar 5) ordered the transfer of an investigation into an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the Indian probe agency - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In response to the order, the West Bengal government moved to the Supreme Court, with senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioning the plea before India's top court. SC asked him to mention it before the registrar general of the top court.

Calcutta HC also asked for the custody of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh to be handed over to the central agency. He was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack.

A day after the high court ordered that Sheikh, the TMC leader was arrested. He is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali.

The SC's order came after both ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order.

On January 17, it was ordered to form a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

West Bengal wanted the investigation to be given to the state police only, but the ED asked the probe to be transferred to the CBI.

NCW submits report on Sandeshkhali

Rekha Sharma, who is the National Commission for Women chairperson, will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to submit a report on the Sandeshkhali violence, the India-based news agency PTI reported citing sources.

To assess the situation on the ground and analyse the actions taken by local authorities against alleged violence and intimidation against women, an NCW team recently visited West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

A fact-finding report was also prepared by the commission which said that it has gathered disturbing testimonies of women alleging widespread fear and systematic abuse by both police officers and members of the ruling Trinamool Congress.