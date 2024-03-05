UP police paper leak case: Who is IPS Renuka Mishra sacked as chairperson of recruitment board?

In the Uttar Pradesh police paper leak case, UP Police Recruitment Board's chairperson Renuka Mishra was sacked from her position in connection with the case.

She was replaced by IPS Rajiv Krishna who took over the recruitment board's responsibilities.

Also Read: UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam after paper leak accusations

Who is IPS Renuka Mishra?

Renuka Mishra is a 1990-batch IPS officer and has been replaced by the Director of Vigilance Establishment of the UP Police Rajeev Krishna.

Since last June, Renuka Mishra has remained appointed to the position. She was removed from the position of chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) by the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (Mar 5) after facing allegations regarding a question paper leak in the police constable recruitment examination. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment paper leak case | Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra has been removed from the post and Rajeev Krishna has been given the responsibility of the Recruitment Board.



More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000… — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024 × After the allegations of paper leaks were raised by the aspirants, the government of Uttar Pradesh on February 24 cancelled the police constable recruitment examination, which was conducted on February 17 and 18 by the UPPRPB and announced that they will be conducting a retest again in six months.

After there was a lapse in managing the paper leak case during the constable recruitment examination and also a delay in registration of the FIR, Director-General of the Recruitment Board Renuka Mishra was removed from her position.

UPPSC sacks Exam's controller, files an FIR

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), in the same RO/ARO recruitment examination, also sacked the controller of the examination and filed an FIR. This step was taken after an internal investigation.

More than 48 lakh candidates sat for the examination which was conducted on February 17 and 18 across Uttar Pradesh.

The government further announced that a Special Task Force (STF) will investigate the paper leak allegations.

Watch: India: UP government cancels police constable recruitment exam over paper leak allegations Last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that "there can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations" and gave assurance of strict action against "unruly elements".

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," the chief minister said, in a post on X.