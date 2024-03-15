VIRAL VIDEO | Unbearably adorable and giant bear licks big lollipop given by Russian man

A recent heartwarming viral video showed an unexpected encounter between a Russian man and a wild bear in a snowy landscape. The footage captured everyone's attention as the Russian man offered the giant bear a massive lollipop. The viral video has elicited massive joy as well as concern from viewers worldwide as it was posted on a social media platform.

The video was posted on the social media platform along with a caption that read, “Thank you for this year, true bear friendship." The video quickly amassed a staggering five lakh views, igniting a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.

One comment on the viral video read, "Nobody is asking the right question… where did he even get a lollipop that big!?!??" While another humorously speculated, "How soon will he need a dentist?"

Netizens were unable to resist the charm of the bear enjoying its sugary delight.

As the post flooded the comments section with a blend of humour, one user quipped, "Bear with a lollipop, how does that not make everyone’s day better!" A third user humorously suggested a novel approach to bear encounters, "So next time there’s a potential bear attack, just give him a lollipop and he’ll leave you alone. Got it."

The universal appeal of the video transcended languages, one user expressed, "I don't speak Russian, but definitely Tom the bear makes my day better." Many other dropped comments in Russian. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Kharcenko (@anton.mojet) × Amidst the jest, a desire for bear companionship also seemed to have emerged as another user commented, "I want a bear...". The video was an absolute delight for netizens. However, it must also be noted that wild animals can be dangerous.

So, one must know that it is essential to exercise caution and respect when interacting with wildlife. It's best to avoid direct contact with wild animals as you can always observe them from a safe distance to prevent any potential harm to both humans and the animals themselves.