Wildfires engulf Chile's Valparaiso | Climate change degrading coral reefs

Here we bring to you WION's climate tracker that showcases climate stories from across the globe: Wildfires in Chile's Valparaíso region. The fires erupted as many were on summer vacations in Viña del Mar, a city of roughly 330,000, and swept through the smaller neighboring cities of Quilpué, Limache, and Villa Alemana. As the world tries to tackle coral reef degradation due to climate change a new study has found that Coral Larvae is more likely to settle within areas close to sounds emanating from healthy corals. Watch to know more!