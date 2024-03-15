With $165 mn, 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin is top electoral bond donor. Who is he?

The Election Commission of India on Thursday (Mar 14) made public the list of entities that had purchased electoral bonds to make political donations.

The details were made public days after the State Bank of India released the details after the Supreme Court's rap.

In the list of donors, it was revealed that a company called Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited made the highest amount of donations. The company is run by Santiago Martin, who is also known as "Lottery King".

Future Gaming and Hotel Services was earlier called as Martin Lottery Agencies Limited and was founded in 1991 by the 'Lottery King'.

Who is "Lottery King" Santiago Martin?

According to Santiago Martin's charitable trust website, the Lottery King first started working as a labourer in Yangon, Myanmar.

He came back to India from Myanmar in 1988 and set up a lottery business in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The firm's website says that Martin set up the lottery business at the age of 13, when "he had managed to develop and secure a vast marketing network of the buyers and sellers of lotteries all over India".

Later, his business expanded in Kerala and Karnataka before he shifted to the northeast.

In northeast India, he set up his business of managing government lottery schemes. Later, he took his business offshore by setting up entities in Bhutan and Nepal.

As per the website, the 'Lottery King' later diversified his business and entered the sectors of real estate, textiles, hospitality and construction.

"He is also the President of All India Federation of Lottery Trade and Allied Industries – an organisation engaged for uplifting and infusing credibility to the lottery trade in India. Under his stewardship, his enterprise, Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. became a member of the prestigious World Lottery Association and is expanding into the field of Online Gaming & Casinos and Sports Betting," read the website.

Watch: Gravitas: India's Election Commission makes electoral bonds data from SBI public Martin's company Future Gaming became India's first lottery company which started live telecasts of the draws conducted by different governments for their lotteries on TV.

His company is a member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA) and the World Lottery Association (WLA).

Future Gaming was given accreditation by WLA in 2009 after it matched the criteria for Level 1 of the "WLA Responsible Gaming Framework".

As per the website of Future Gaming, Martin was also the Consul General for Liberia where he established a lottery industry.

Martin is also the president of the All India Federation of Lottery Trade and Allied Industries, which is the lobby of stockists, agents and lottery distributors.

Between 2019 and 2024, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited donated Rs 13680 million (approx $165 million).