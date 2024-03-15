Electoral bonds data: List of top buyers and top beneficiaries of now-banned funding tool
India’s apex court last month struck down the opaque political funding regime, calling it ‘illegal and unconstitutional.’
The Election Commission of India (ECI) published data regarding political donations through electoral bonds on its website late Thursday (Mar 14). The data, furnished after an order by India’s Supreme Court, revealed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the biggest beneficiary of the now-banned scheme with having received INR 6,000 crore ($732 million) over the last five years.
The ECI sourced the data from the State Bank of India (SBI), encompassing bonds totalling IN 16,518 crore ($1.9 billion).
Prominent Indian industrialists and companies like steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal, Vedanta, ITC, and Mahindra and Mahindra featured on the list of buyers of the electoral bonds.
The apex court last month had struck down the opaque political funding regime, calling it ‘illegal and unconstitutional.’ The scheme was introduced by BJP in 2018, terming it a crucial milestone in the fight against ‘black money’ in Indian elections.
Top beneficiaries of the scheme
According to the ECI data, the BJP emerged as the top beneficiary, followed by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which received INR 1,609.50 crore ($192 million) via electoral bonds. India’s main opposition Congress party occupied the third spot, with funding totalling INR 1421 crore ($171 million).
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also encashed electoral bonds worth more than INR 500 crore each ($60 million) during the specified period. Other parties that redeemed electoral bonds include AIADMK, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, JDS, NCP, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data.
Top buyers of the electoral bonds
Here is the list of top buyers of the electoral bonds.
Future Gaming and Hotel Services - Rs 1,368 crore
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd - Rs 966 crore
Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd - Rs 410 crore
Vedanta Ltd - Rs 400 crore
Haldia Energy Ltd - Rs 377 crore
Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd - Rs 224 crore
Western UP Power Transmission - Rs 220 crore
Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd - Rs 194 crore
Madanlal Ltd - Rs 185 crore
DLF Group - Rs 170 crore
Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital - Rs 162 crore
Utkal Alumina International - Rs 145.3 crore
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd - Rs 123 crore
Birla Carbon India - Rs 105 crore
Rungta Sons - Rs 100 crore
Dr Reddy's - Rs 80 crore
Piramal Enterprises Group - Rs 60 crore
Navyuga Engineering - Rs 55 crore
Shirdi Sai Electricals - Rs 40 crore
Edelweiss Group - Rs 40 crore
Cipla Ltd - Rs 39.2 crore
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal - Rs 35 crore
Grasim Industries -Rs 33 crore
Jindal Stainless - Rs 30 crore
Bajaj Auto -Rs 25 crore
Sun Pharma Laboratories - Rs 25 crore
Mankind Pharma - Rs 24 crore
Bajaj Finance - Rs 20 crore
Maruti Suzuki India - Rs 20 crore
Ultratech - Rs 15 crore
TVS Motors - Rs 10 crore.
The SBI revealed that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were bought between April 1, 2019, and February 15, 2024, with most being redeemed by political parties.
(With inputs from agencies)