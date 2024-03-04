Video shows exact moment when massive boulders crushed two trucks

At least two automobiles were crushed by an avalanche of massive boulders tumbling down a Peruvian mountainside on Saturday. Video captured on dashcam showed the exact moment when it happened.

The video showed that the large, fast-moving boulder hit one of the trucks. The vehicle flipped on its side after the massive smash.

In a report by CNN Chile, it was mentioned that the drivers of both commercial trucks survived.

However, their cargo was crushed and also a stretch of Central Highway in the San Mateo district of Huanchor.

Photos of the aftermath show dozens of stones of various sizes littering the road, as well as the wreckage of the two vehicles, one of which was on its side.

According to Peruvian outlet La Republica, it took almost four hours to clear the route.

In the aftermath, Peruvian authorities are carrying out an investigation to clarify the exact causes of the incident.

It is believed that the recent rains in the region could have contributed to the terrain's instability.

Heavy rains and storms led to streams reaching critical levels that caused flash floods in Piura, northern Peru, on Thursday (Feb 29). Several streams overflowed, causing muddy water to flow down streets and flood homes.