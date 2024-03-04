Watch: US horses flee captivity to clip-clop on Ohio highway

People on a highway in Cleveland city of Ohio State in the US experienced an unexpected spectacle on Saturday (March 2) as two horses galloped freely along Interstate 90, the longest highway in the country.

The equine escapade reportedly took place after the pair managed to break free from the Cleveland police stables and ventured onto the bustling highway and briefly disrupted the traffic.

Also watch | National Arabian Horse Championship underway: The world's finest thoroughbred horse breeds × Surveillance footage released by the Ohio Transportation Department showed the horses navigating through oncoming traffic with a police car in pursuit, its lights flashing. The duo eventually veered towards a grassy area, disappearing from view.

Cleveland police sergeant Wilfredo Diaz said: "We can confirm that today during routine car and exercise, two Cleveland police horses inadvertently strayed. Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued." Some real horsepower on I-90 in downtown Cleveland today. Any injuries? Neigh. pic.twitter.com/jVPAe87IAf — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) March 2, 2024 × There have been no reports of accidents or injuries resulting from the incident.

Videos of the escapade were shared on X by the Ohio transportation department, accompanied by a caption that humorously noted, "Some real horsepower on I-90 in downtown Cleveland today. Any injuries? Neigh."

The Cleveland mounted police team, consisting of eight horses and eight officers, includes equine members named Breeze, Chex, Jim, Larry, George, Mandy, Jack, and Nimo.

At the time of filing this report, the culprits behind the horses' Saturday escapade remain unnamed. It remains uncertain whether charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

