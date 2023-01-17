US President Biden's latest gaffe at MLK day celebrations invites laughter. Watch!

US President Joe Biden, who has come to be known for his gaffes, has made another embarrassing misstep. The incident happened while Biden was speaking at an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day or MLK Day.

In the US, the event honouring the late civil rights leader is celebrated on the third Monday of January each year. This year the event fell on January 16th, coinciding with his daughter-in-law Arndrea Waters King’s birthday.

Watch | US President Joe Biden gets confused on stage, looks for dead lawmaker in crowd

During his opening remarks at the event, he encouraged everyone to sing the Happy Birthday song for Arndrea, but forgot her name. As per Daily Mail, while singing the verse, the 80-year-old President mumbled Valerie instead of Arndrea.

Reportedly, the gaffe was noticed by those present and it resulted in a burst of laughter as Biden mumbled the incorrect, incoherent name over the microphone. Biden’s reaction to the laughter was a futile “well...”.

Biden's "Covfefe" Moment??? 🤡🤣



I challenge you to get through this video without laughing. Biden is trying to sing happy birthday to Arndrea Waters King. pic.twitter.com/tuUmlfuMkQ — Bobby Eberle (@BobbyEberle13) January 17, 2023

Also at the event, he called Republican lawmakers who now control the US House of Representatives “fiscally demented”. As per AFP, the President said that the “very first” legislation proposed by them would give the wealthy a further boost while adding to the tax burden of the middle class.

He remarked that while Republicans like to portray themselves as fiscally conservative, “these guys are fiscally demented,” adding “they don’t quite get it.”

Biden, who is soon expected to announce his re-election campaign for US President, also said he was ready to work with Republicans. However, he made clear his disappointment with the legislative proposals that, in his words, would “help the wealthy people, the big corporations... at the expense of ordinary, middle-class taxpayers.”

(With inputs from agencies)

