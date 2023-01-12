Joe Biden 'cooperating fully' with review as classified documents found at his residence

The White House on Thursday (January 12) admitted that classified government records were found at United States President Joe Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

In a statement, the White House counsel’s office said that Biden's aides located documents with classified markings at two locations inside his home.

The statement by the White House mentioned that "a small number" of classified documents are apparently dated to the Obama-Biden administration.

"As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents," the statement reads.

Statement from White House Counsel's Office on ongoing cooperation with the Archives and Department of Justice: pic.twitter.com/Dn3F8Oqggd — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 12, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, Biden has said that he was "cooperating fully" with a Justice Department review regarding the classified documents.

The US president said that lawyers "discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library". He further mentioned that he takes "classified documents and classified material seriously."

Reports have mentioned that other documents were found at a Washington think tank where Biden used to have an office. The revelation has embarrassed the White House as authorities probe a far bigger scandal involving ex-president Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE