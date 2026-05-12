/US museum displays saree worn by THIS Indian scientist: Who is she?

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in United States' Washington, DC, has showcased a saree of India's legendary "rocket woman" Nandini Harinath. Sharing videos and photos, the museum said that she helped her country reach Mars. The museum revealed that the saree was showcased because she wore this saree to work the day the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) spacecraft successfully left Earth’s orbit and began its 300-day journey to Mars.

Recalling, the space scientist said, “But Mangalyaan was special because of the number of people watching us. And it feels great to be recognised for your expertise and competence. The PM shook hands with us. NASA congratulated us; they're now collaborating with us. But it's not just the industry, it's the wider public, institutions, schools—they're all so interested! They're even following it on social media."

Also Read: How ISRO became the silent force behind Operation Sindoor against Pakistan

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the post, Smithsonian said, “As a rocket scientist and the Mars Orbiter Mission’s deputy operations director, Harinath was integral to mission planning and operations. Far exceeding its mission of six to 10 months, the spacecraft spent eight years in orbit, documenting Mars’ surface and atmosphere. The team’s success made India the first Asian country and the fourth country in the world to reach Mars. The sarees worn by the mission’s women leaders came to symbolize their national identity and India’s success in space. The museum shared a video and a photo of a “mannequin dressed in a vibrant red and blue sari with intricate patterns.” “The sari includes a blue blouse and a red and blue draped fabric with detailed designs.”

Who is Nandini Harinath?