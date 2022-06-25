US man finds 'alien coin' in roll of quarters, leaves social media confused

A unique coin found by a man in the United States has created a huge buzz on the internet for its interesting designs. Jordan, who hails from Michigan, posted a picture of the coin on Reddit and it showed an alien head minted on one of its surfaces. He said that he found the coin in a “roll of quarters” which he was skimming through for high silver content. However, the coin caught his fancy and he decided to post the picture on social media in order to learn more about it.

“Checking coin rolls is a hobby of mine that I love to do in my spare time. In one of the rolls, I was immediately startled by an odd coin featuring the bust of an extra-terrestrial. It stood out in stark contrast to the bust of Washington present on the other coins,” Jordan told Newsweek.

However, it turned out to be a ‘hobo nickel’ when he took it to a local pawn shop.

"He reassured me that the federal reserve isn't being run by aliens and that the coin isn't all that rare. He identified it as a hobo nickel, worth around $10-$20 to collectors," Jordan said.

The Hobo nickels were created by homeless people who carved out a number of designs on the coins and it was quite popular in the 20th century. A user on Reddit even found a link to Hobo nickels being sold on eBay and the average price was around $14, or roughly Rs 1,100.

