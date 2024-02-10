US: Man butchers 5-year-old daughter, carries her corpse to work daily

In a spine-chilling incident, a man from New Hampshire – who was identified as Adam Montgomery – butchered her 5-year-old daughter Harmony and then carried her decomposing corpse every day to his workplace, said the prosecutors in his murder trial.



Montgomery worked at the restaurant and used to leave her daughter’s body next to the food.



The 34-year-old man spent months shifting his daughter’s “butchered” body to different hiding spots, before finally disposing of it “like yesterday’s trash”, said prosecutors, while speaking at the opening of the trial, which the man refused to attend.



The man also stuffed the compressed body of Harmony into a tote bag – which he purchased every day to carry her to the restaurant where he was employed as a cook and dishwasher, the court was informed, the New York Post reported.

“[The bag] stood out to people, because he placed it in the freezer during his shifts,” said prosecutor Christopher Knowles, while speaking the court.



“He brought it with him regularly to work and he stored it in a freezer where the company kept food and ingredients. People saw him bringing that in and out. They couldn’t have imagined what that bag contained,” he said.

Friend’s car trunk, mother-in-law’s cooler, ceiling vent | Man hid the dead body at all possible places

The murderer also hid his daughter’s corpse in a friend’s car trunk, a ceiling vent of a homeless shelter where he used to stay, a cooler in his mother-in-law’s apartment building, and an apartment freezer, before disposing it in an unknown location, said prosecutors.



In 2019, Harmony went missing, however, the police were not informed about her disappearance and started looking for the child two years later.



The father punched the daughter several times after she had two bathroom accidents in the car and later did drugs while ignoring her cries as she died while sitting in the backseat, the court was informed.

"He is the only person in this world who knows where Harmony is … and he was hoping that she would never be found," said Knowles, regarding Montgomery, who has been serving more than 30 years of prison sentence on weapons charges.



“The one person, the one and only person who murdered Harmony, who butchered her body, and who disposed of her like yesterday’s trash,” he added.



In 2022, Montgomery pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, witness tampering in Harmony’s death, assault and abuse of a corpse.