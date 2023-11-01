US: Boy critically injured after father ‘accidentally’ shoots him in head 

A four-year-old in the US state of Rhode Island is in critical condition after his father ‘accidentally’ shot him in the head.

The child’s father, Michael Jones, 33, told Cranston Police that he was in his room when he accidentally fired his 9mm gun that pierced the wall of the room and hit the boy in the adjacent room.

Police said Jones was inside a second-floor bedroom of his apartment handling a loaded firearm.

The child’s grandfather, who lives on the first floor, called 911 for medical help.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Jones holding his son in his arms.

The child was immediately rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Father’s record in question

Police informed that the father was prohibited from owning any weapon due to his previous record. He was earlier convicted of felony assault.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said, "Our officers were some of the first ones inside the residence. Anytime you see a child who is injured, especially to this degree, it is a difficult situation."

"This case is particularly difficult for all involved given the age of the victim and highlights the need to keep firearms out of the hands of prohibited individuals. A tragedy like this hits home with our first responders, many of whom have children of their own. Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family as he fights for survival," he added.

According to local media reports, Jones will face multiple charges, including felony assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and firing in a compact area.