/These airlines sold window seat tickets to flyers who were sat beside 'barren walls'. Now they're being sued for millions of dollars

Next time you’re flying, double-check that window seat you paid extra for. Did you get a 'window view' or just a barren wall? Passengers on Delta and United have launched class action lawsuits that could force the airlines to cough up millions of dollars for charging extra for window seats that were without a view.

Sky-high fees, ground-level delivery: What happened to Delta and United passengers?

The court cases are being brought by passengers outraged at being assigned window seats with no views at all. The suits claim that the carriers knowingly scammed flyers by slapping premium price tags on seats and then failing to deliver.

Carter Greenbaum of Greenbaum Olbrantz LLP, who is spearheading the lawsuits, said, “We’re seeking to hold United and Delta accountable for charging customers premiums for products they didn’t deliver.”

He said the airlines sold customers window seats and ‘ended up seating them next to a wall.’

Passengers cheated of window seats: Lawsuits across the US

While one lawsuit was filed in a federal New York court on Tuesday (Aug 19 ), another targets United in a federal court in San Francisco.

The lawsuits claim that the airlines likely sold "more than one million" bogus window seats — knowingly placing passengers next to solid aircraft walls, air conditioning ducts, or electrical panel housings.

While airlines like American and Alaska clearly disclose windowless seats during booking, Delta and United didn’t. “United and Delta could easily implement the same disclosures,” Greenbaum added.

Want a window seat? That’ll be $70 – or maybe not

The lawsuits claim that Delta passengers allegedly shelled out more than $70 per window seat on a basic economy ticket. United passengers, meanwhile, allegedly paid more than $50 on domestic routes, or up to $100 on international flights — all for the privilege of being stuck staring at a blank wall or bulkhead.

The suits say Delta and United “affirmatively” marketed those as window seats. While online platforms like SeatGuru sometimes warn travellers about missing views, airlines have remained silent, according to reports.

One plaintiff in New York said he coughed up cash for a window seat on a flight to California, only to discover he had “no option but to spend the ensuing four-and-a-half-hour flight next to a blank wall.”

In the United case, plaintiffs paid between $45.99 and $169.99 for window seats on three separate flights.

Window seats issue: Refunds, punitive damages

Some affected passengers received partial refunds after filing complaints with the airlines. “We’re asking for refunds of the extra fees for everyone who paid for a window seat but didn’t get one,” Greenbaum said.

Casey Olbrantz, another attorney on the case, claimed flyers affected by the deceptive practice could number “in the millions.”

But with these lawsuits gaining traction, those blank walls may end up costing the carriers far more than any window seat ever would.

So, if you're running an airline in the US, think twice before fleecing your customers — a class action lawsuit may be coming your way.

