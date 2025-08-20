/'I sent goodbye messages': Plane from Greece spits out fire as scared passengers send 'final' messages

A flight from Greece to Düsseldorf started spewing fire soon after taking off, giving passengers the scare of their lives, who thought they were going to die and started sending goodbye messages to families and friends. The incident happened on a Condor Airlines Boeing 757-300 that left Corfu with 300 people on board on Saturday. Right after takeoff, the plane's right engine started spitting fire and smoke. A video captured from the ground shows the plane on fire. The fire got so bad that the smoke spread all around the plane and covered the windows. Passengers started panicking and sent their "final message" to loved ones. The pilot turned around the plane and made an emergency landing in Brindisi, Italy, as everyone heaved a sigh of relief after escaping their worst fears. A passenger recounted the horror to German newspaper Bild, saying that they heard a sudden loud noise, after which flames started shooting out of the engine. "I sent goodbye messages, thinking it was over. It was a horrible experience," they said. Also Read: Shanghai-Tokyo Boeing plummets 26,000 feet, panicked passengers write goodbye letters and wills

What caused Condor plane to catch fire?

Reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a bird hit, while some mentioned that the engine of the plane exploded. Condor Airlines said that there was no explosion and the fire was caused by a "disturbance in air flow" to the jet. It added that a reaction in the combustion chamber had become more visible. The airline further said that all the passengers were safe. It told Mirror that Flight DE3665, travelling “from Corfu to Dusseldorf was diverted to Brindisi on 16 August 2025” because of "a parameter indication outside the normal range caused by a disturbance in the air flow supply to the engine." Also Read: Just hours after deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, another Air India flight dropped 900 feet during takeoff



Condor sent another plane for the passengers