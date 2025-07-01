/Just hours after deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, another Air India flight dropped 900 feet during takeoff | SHOCKING details inside

Just two days after the deadly crash of flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, another Air India plane travelling from Delhi to Vienna dropped nearly 900 feet mid-air shortly after takeoff due to some technical fault. A spokesperson of the airline said on Tuesday (Jul 7) that an investigation is underway and both pilots have been grounded. The incident occurred on Jun 14, about 38 hours after the London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, killing over 260 people. As India mourned the tragic Jun 12 crash, another possible disaster only came to light now.

Minutes after taking off from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 2.56 am, flight AI-187, a Boeing 777, rapidly lost altitude. This triggered a stall and ground proximity warnings, including repeated “Don’t sink” alerts, according to The Times of India. The incident happened during a strong storm and bad weather conditions in the national capital. The airlines said that the pilots acted swiftly to stabilise the plane and the flight safely landed in Vienna.

The incident was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which ordered a probe into the matter. The black box of the plane was retrieved and the flight data was shared with the DGCA.

“Upon receipt of the pilot's report, the matter was disclosed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in accordance with regulations. Subsequently, upon receipt of data from the aircraft’s recorders, further investigation was initiated. The pilots have been off-rostered pending the outcome of the investigation,” an Air India spokesperson said.

On June 12, Air India flight Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, carrying 242 people onboard, crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad in the afternoon. The deadly incident resulted in the death of 241 people on board, leaving only one survivor. Other casualties were also reported on the ground at the site of the crash.

The incident has sparked safety concerns about Air India’s fleet, prompting an audit by the DGCA, which highlighted repeated maintenance lapses and poor defect rectification by the airline. Earlier this month, multiple Air India flights reported technical snags.