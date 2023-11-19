Unique 'Lost City' deep in the ocean is a marvel, but it now faces mining threats

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge is where the Lost City Hydrothermal Field exits. Jagged towers, bathed in ghostly blue light, tell a story of discovery, resilience, and impending threats.

Discovered in 2000, the Lost City Hydrothermal Field lies over 700 metres beneath the ocean surface, shrouded in mystery. This venting environment, enduring for at least 120,000 years, testifies to the unique interaction of the upthrusting mantle with seawater, a saga unparalleled in the ocean's depths.

Despite its extreme locale, life thrives in the Lost City. The vents release hydrogen, methane, and gases that sustain thriving microbial communities in the absence of oxygen, according to Science Alert. From snails to crustaceans, an range of creatures live in its chimneys, showcasing the adaptability of life in unconventional ecosystems.

A glimpse into extraterrestrial habitats

The hydrocarbons emanating from the Lost City's vents spark intrigue, suggesting a potential parallel to extraterrestrial habitats.

Scientists ponder the question of life's origin in analogous environments, speculating about the possibilities on celestial bodies such as Enceladus, Europa, or Mars.

In stark contrast to black smokers, traditional underwater volcanic vents, the Lost City's calcite vents defy expectations. They produce copious amounts of hydrogen and methane, diverging from the mineral-rich emissions of black smokers. The sheer size of these vents hints at a storied history and prolonged activity.

Mining threatens this habitat

The allure of the Lost City extends beyond scientific fascination, attracting commercial interests. In 2018, Poland secured mining rights around the area, posing a substantial threat to this delicate ecosystem. Scientists raise alarm about potential plumes and discharges from mining activities, urging for the Lost City's protection.

Urgent calls resonate for its designation as a World Heritage site, a plea to shield this underwater marvel from the irreversible impacts of mining and environmental degradation.