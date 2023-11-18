WATCH | Pilot's spellbinding encounter with Northern Lights from cockpit takes internet by storm

A pilot named Thomas shared a breathtaking video capturing the ethereal Northern Lights, also known as the 'Aurora Borealis.' The mesmerising footage, posted on Instagram, had so many vibrant colours in it.

The Northern Lights are a natural light display that occurs in the polar regions of the Earth. This stunning phenomenon is known for its colourful lights that dance across the night sky in vibrant hues, such as green, pink, purple, and red.

Thomas, the awe-struck pilot, described the intensity of the Aurora Borealis in his caption, saying it was the most stunning display he had ever witnessed.

"The most intense Aurora Borealis I have ever seen! Absolutely stunning Aurora Borealis last night. Vibrant, bright curtains of green and red ionized atmosphere. So intense, it was even visible from the Netherlands, a very rare sight," the pilot wrote in an Instagram post.

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun, primarily electrons and protons, and the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

When these charged particles collide with gas molecules in the Earth's atmosphere, particularly oxygen and nitrogen, they emit light. The different colours result from the type of gas particles involved and the altitude at which the collisions occur. The video has garnered widespread attention, leaving viewers mesmerised by the incredible sight. Many marveled at the sheer luck required to witness such a celestial display in the sky.

Netizens react

"Dude, your office view is better than mine," one user wrote on the post. Another asked, "Can you even focus on flying with such a view? I mean, if you are on approach, it could really distract you with such wonder."

The pilot responded, "It does a little, however during approach you have to push it from your mind and concentrate on the task at hand."

On a recent EasyJet flight from Iceland to Manchester, passengers enjoyed a distinctive experience as the pilot executed a complete 360-degree turn to provide everyone with a closer view of the Northern Lights. The flight at the time was en route from Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, to Manchester, media reports said.